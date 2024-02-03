Citizens Of Sindh Can Now Register Property Online

In a significant development, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori approved the Registration (Sindh Amendment) Ordinance 2024. It will help all the Sindhi citizens to get their property registered with the Board of Revenue online. One of the Governor’s spokespersons stated that people can now submit applications or documents for property registration to the Board of Revenue at home or anywhere else. The Sindh government has taken this step to facilitate citizens so that they don’t have to rush here and there for property registration. Moreover, the documents filed for registration would also be verified online from the database.

Sindh Allows Citizens to Register Property Online

Sources claim that Kamran Khan Tessori signed the ordinance and it came immediately into effect across the province. The Governor of Sindh approved the ordinance under the powers conferred upon him under Clause (1) of Article 128 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Sindhi people can verify the submitted documents directly from the database from the comfort of their houses. Following the verification of documents, a notification will be sent to applicants through SMS or email. Then, they will have to pay the fee or tax. Earlier on January 28, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori made a special announcement for citizens. The government of Sindh will provide financial assistance for persons above 75 years who have not performed the Hajj or Umrah.

The Sindh Governor visited Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad recently. While speaking to media representatives, he said that elderly people who want to perform Hajj and Umrah could register themselves with the Governor House. He announced:

“Selected people will be sent to holy mosques after balloting”

Ahead of the Feb 8 elections, it seems as if the Sindh government is trying to facilitate its citizens in every possible way. Is it a political strategy or what? Time will tell. Do share with us in the comment section what do you think about it.