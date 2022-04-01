The first Angry Birds game was released for iOS in 2009, and it was a great sensation because of its adorable graphics and simple slingshot gameplay. Following its initial success, the game was exported to a variety of platforms, including Android, and it continued to receive updates for years. Now, Rovio has recreated the game’s version for modern devices, known as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. It is officially available on the Play Store, thanks to the #BringBack2012 Twitter hashtag campaign.

Classic Angry Birds is Back & Available on the Play Store

Angry Birds has returned to the Play Store and is now available for $0.99. There are no in-app purchases, and while Rovio claims there are no adverts in the Play Store description, there is a little icon on the home screen that connects to a couple of Rovio’s other games (which is why the Play Store displays a disclaimer that the game contains ads). Aside from that, there are no advertisements to be found.

I personally tested Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and can testify that it’s exactly like the original one, with snappy slingshot controls. Rovio has nailed the feel of the original controls, which is always a concern when developing a game from the ground up. Of course, the game has been redesigned for contemporary HD screens (using Unity), so the images may appear slightly smaller.

While Rovio has a slew of Angry Birds games on the Play Store, the company leaned heavily into free-to-play monetization after the original’s success, so nothing has come close to the original. That is, until today when Rovio Classics: Angry Birds was released. So, if you want to travel back in time and play Angry Birds without having to worry about F2P nonsense, Rovio has you covered with its latest release.

