Classic Investigations feature Arriving in the New Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Leak

A new rumor suggests that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will reintroduce another feature first seen in Assassin’s Creed 1. A leak of a section of the game’s menu, which is probably where we’ll see the map, supplies, and other things, shows that there’s a new tab called “Investigation.” The section was also present in the very first Assassin’s Creed game.
If the Mirage version of this feature is similar to the original, it could be a sign that Ubisoft intends to return to classic Assassin’s Creed gameplay in this new upcoming game.
The new leak was put forward by YouTuber j0nathan, who through an image posted on social media depicted the game’s menu. It displays “Investigation,” “Inventory,” and “Tools” on the user interface, with “Investigation” receiving the most attention till now.
What is the significance of “Investigations” in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?
Prior to being able to carry out an assassination on a target in the original Assassin’s Creed, players were required to conduct a series of actions in order to gather information on the target. These probes took place through actions such as pickpocketing and eavesdropping, and they were an element of an immersion offered by Assassin’s Creed, as they required players to put in a bit more legwork and be on the ground and in the crowd as opposed to simply rushing into a camp, killing a target, and leaving.
Overall, fans of the franchise will undoubtedly be excited by the news that Assassin’s Creed Mirage may be bringing back this classic gameplay element. It’s a promising sign that Ubisoft is looking to honor the franchise’s roots while also pushing it forward with new and exciting gameplay features.
