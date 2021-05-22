The wait is now over. Clubhouse has launched its Android app globally. A few days earlier, Clubhouse has announced that it will launch the Android app globally and now it is available for all. The app works pretty much exactly the same as it does on iOS. This means you still need an invite from someone to be able to start using the service. The good thing is that all existing users get multiple invites to give out so there’s plenty of those going around at the moment.

Clubhouse for Android is now Available Globally

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ❤️👋 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

Clubhouse originally launched as an iPhone-only app last year. Later on, it gained popularity by attracting several high-profile celebrities, politicians, investors and entrepreneurs. Moreover, it is also getting useful updates to attract more users. Developing an Android app was the most requested feature.

Because of its popularity, the service has been copied by many. Most famously, Twitter recently added an identical feature called Spaces. Of course, Twitter made it available to everyone pretty quickly and also without requiring any invite.

Let’s see whether the Android app will also get popular just like its iOS app or not.

