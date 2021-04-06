Just to gather more users, Clubhouse has introduced a new direct payment feature for creators. The audio-chat app said that it will launch a monetization feature for its creators on the platform and that it will not receive any payment from it.

Clubhouse Introduces Direct Payment Feature for Creators

All clubhouse users will be able to send payments through the platform. The feature to receive payments will initially be available only to a small test group. The company also promises to roll out this feature to other customers very soon.

Users can send payment to Clubhouse creators who have the feature enabled, by tapping a ‘Send Money’ option. The company said a small card processing fee will be charged by its payment processing partner, Stripe.

Moreover, the app lets people gather in audio chatrooms to discuss different topics, requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join.

The app was launched last year in April on the iOS platform and got huge popularity in no time. Many other social networking apps like Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn also started adopting clubhouse like features. For instance, Twitter has introduced Spaces, audio chat rooms, to provide more facility to its Android users.

