Clubhouse Text Feature: Much awaited tool is ready to use On the Backchannel, users can share room links, chat with co-hosts

The long-awaited Clubhouse text feature has finally revealed. Backchannel, the new messaging system, allows users to communicate with one another using the written word, much like almost every other social networking tool before it.

Apart from one-on-one conversation, the Clubhouse text feature may be utilized in groups, and your message requests can be saved in an optional second inbox. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the feature coming to Clubhouse; the platform disclosed it last month by accident.

My hat? Tipped

My mic? Flashed

My messaging? Direct. After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here's our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3bPHeGxQaZ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 14, 2021

The addition of text messaging appears to be a departure from the app’s initial goal. However, Clubhouse claims that the functionality might assist improve the app’s overall experience. Moderators, for example, can talk between themselves and arrange ahead of time before opening a session. They may also accept text-based queries and determine who to call from the crowd.

By default, anybody may message you, but messages from individuals you don’t follow go into a separate Requests page. A few features are still missing from Backchannel. There is presently no support for sharing images or videos, no message reactions, and no direct access to an audio Clubhouse room from Backchannel.

Clubhouse claims it has gained 8 million new members since debuting on Android in late May. According to the business, the typical user spends over an hour on the site, and the number of Clubhouse rooms created every day has grown to over 500,000.