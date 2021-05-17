Finally, Clubhouse is going to launch its Android App throughout the world. Yesterday, the voice social network Clubhouse revealed that it is expanding its Android app worldwide in a week. The company has also launched a beta version of its service on Google-owned mobile operating system for users in the U.S.

Clubhouse to launch Android App Worldwide in a week

First of all, the Android app will be rolled out to Japan, Brazil, and Russia on Tuesday. It will be available in Nigeria and India three days later, and the rest of the world will get it by Friday afternoon.

Clubhouse originally launched as an iPhone-only app last year. Later on, it gained popularity by attracting several high-profile celebrities, politicians, investors and entrepreneurs. Moreover, it is also getting useful updates to attract more users. Developing an Android app was the most requested feature.

The startup began developing the Android app early this year and started to test the beta version externally this month.

Although the app was not available for Android users, it gets many rivals in the market. The other popular social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Reddit and Microsoft’s LinkedIn, have either launched similar functionality or announced plans to do so.

