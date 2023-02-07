CM Balochistan Inaugurates E-Complaint Cell to Address Grievances of Public

Advertisement

In this modern era, technology can play a key role in resolving the problems of the masses. Yesterday, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, inaugurated the e-complaint cell formed in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Originally, the e-complaint cell comprised the departments of health, education, municipalities, and the home. Moreover, according to reports, additional provincial ministries and mobile applications will also be included in the e-complaint cell in the future.

Advertisement

Any public complaint received by the CM’s e-complaint cell would be updated on the systems of the relevant departments so that prompt action may be taken. Bizenjo stated that the Chief Minister’s office was a public office and that it was our goal to address the public’s complaints and solve the people’s concerns as quickly as possible.

Furthermore, the minister stated that the goal of establishing the complaint cell was to take prompt action on public concerns and to settle these problems immediately. Additionally, complaints received by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat will be updated manually in this cell. He has instructed the public to file their complaints with the e-complaint cell so that they can be addressed as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

In addition, the person filing the complaint will be able to provide information regarding the specific complaint filed, and the manual complaint forms will be updated on the e-complaint cell, according to a concerned official.

Check out? PTA to introduce National Roaming in Balochistan