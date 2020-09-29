Recently, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar introduced the Punjab Tourism app during the international observances of World Tourism Day. It is an android-based app and you can download it from the Google Play store.

While leading a high-level session, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Punjab Tourism app along with the launch of Department of Tourist Services (DTS) application.

CM Buzdar Inaugurates the ‘Punjab Tourism’ App

According to the provincial premier, the application includes information about more than 500 tourism spots along with other details related to routes, hotels, restaurants, and facilities being offered by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

The Chief Minister stated that the DTS system app is designed for tour operators where they can make online registrations. The premier instructed concerned authorities to add the facility of online payments.

In his message on World Tourism Day, Usman Buzdar told that the provincial government formed a new policy that transformed tourism as an important industry. Furthermore, he said that the tourism sector plays a significant role in socio-economic development and regarded as the best source to generate income for indigenous people.

There are beautiful tourist sites in Pakistan that always attract tourists and it is among the top priorities of the government to improve the sector along with providing essential facilities to them, CM Buzdar said.

According to the government of Punjab, more than 175 rest houses have been prepared for citizens across Punjab, and more places are being developed and set under a comprehensive policy by the provincial authorities.

