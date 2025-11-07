Earn PKR 50,000 Monthly with Punjab’s CM IT Internship Program, Here’s How You Can Apply

The Punjab Government has officially opened registrations for its CM IT Internship Program (CMITIP) 2025, a flagship initiative designed to empower young graduates in Information Technology (IT) and Computer Science (CS) with real-world professional experience.

The program is being launched in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Under this program, selected candidates will be placed in leading software and IT companies across Punjab, where they will gain practical exposure to market-driven technologies and workplace environments. The government will provide each intern a monthly stipend of PKR 50,000, making it one of the most lucrative skill development programs in the province.

Building the Next Generation of Tech Talent

The CM IT Internship Program is part of Punjab’s broader vision to build a digitally skilled and employable workforce. Through partnerships with private-sector IT firms, the program aims to close the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

“This initiative is not just about providing internships it’s about preparing a future-ready generation that can lead Pakistan’s digital transformation,” said a spokesperson from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Interns will gain exposure to technologies that are shaping the global digital economy, from AI to cloud computing.

Eligibility Criteria

The program is open to students and graduates who:

Hold a degree in IT, Computer Science, or a relevant discipline (completed within the last four years)

Possess a Punjab domicile

Have a valid CNIC

Participants from all districts of Punjab are encouraged to apply, with placements available across various cities and tech hubs.

Applicants will go through a structured six-step process designed to ensure transparency and merit-based selection.

Step 01: Profile Creation

Candidates begin by registering online at cmitinterns.punjab.gov.pk. They must complete their profiles with accurate personal, educational, and contact information.

Step 02: Aptitude Test

After registration, eligible applicants will be invited to take an online aptitude test assessing analytical, logical, and problem-solving skills relevant to the IT field.

Step 03: HEC Verification

Academic credentials submitted by candidates will be verified through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure authenticity.

Step 04: Interview

Shortlisted candidates will undergo an interview round, where their technical understanding, communication skills, and motivation for joining the program will be evaluated.

Step 05: Final Selection

Successful candidates will be matched with partner IT and software companies across Punjab based on their area of interest and company requirements.

Step 06: International Certification

After completing the internship, participants will receive an internationally recognized certification, enhancing their professional credibility and employability in the global IT market.

Why It Matters

With global IT markets expanding rapidly, Pakistan’s young professionals face an urgent need to gain hands-on industry experience and globally relevant skills. Industry experts believe that initiatives like this will not only build capacity within Pakistan’s domestic IT ecosystem but also help boost the province’s export potential by creating a pool of job-ready talent.

This program could transform the early career landscape for thousands of IT graduates. Government-backed internships with real industry exposure can bridge the skill gap that has long existed between universities and employers.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can register online through the official website: cmitinterns.punjab.gov.pk

Registrations are open now, and candidates are encouraged to apply at the earliest to secure placement opportunities.

