CM Maryam Leads Digital Punjab Drive, Seeks British Partnership in IT Projects

Punjab is on the brink of a digital transformation, with CM Maryam Nawaz leading the charge toward making it a digital powerhouse. During a high-profile meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Murree, CM Maryam Nawaz underscored Punjab’s commitment to digitalization and its ambition to be at the vanguard of technological advancement in Pakistan. The meeting was held in the presence of Nawaz Sharif. Various topics of mutual cooperation, including education, health, and climate change were discussed. The discussions highlighted the importance of strong bilateral relations, with a focus on leveraging British expertise to shape ‘Digital Punjab‘ and its environmental agendas.

Maryam Nawaz Showcases Digital Punjab Vision in Key Meeting with UK Envoy

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the CM’s briefing on the ongoing IT projects in Punjab. She proudly shared that the Nawaz Sharif IT City, Twin Towers in Lahore, is on the verge of completion. This project will become a hub for technological innovation. Moreover, it is anticipated to attract significant investment from local and international companies. Maryam Nawaz sent a formal invitation to British companies to invest in this ambitious IT city and establish IT universities in the region.

Beyond IT, the major topic of discussion was Punjab’s efforts to fight environmental pollution. Maryam Nawaz briefed the British High Commissioner on the endurable measures the Punjab government is enforcing, underscoring the potential for collaboration in handling climate change. According to her, mutual exchange of expertise can lead to groundbreaking initiatives that help both regions.

In addition to environmental and digital initiatives, CM Maryam Nawaz discussed the Punjab solar panel project and the new Key Performance Indicators (KPI) system designed to improve governance through better monitoring of police and administrative functions. The meeting ended with a conversation on expanding educational opportunities for Punjab’s students in top UK universities, further bolstering the ties between the two regions.

The future of Digital Punjab looks promising, with Maryam Nawaz at the helm, driving the province towards innovation, sustainability, and global cooperation.