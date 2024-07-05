CM Punjab Advocates Punjab Defamation Act To Curb Media Misuse

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz advocated the recently introduced Punjab Defamation Act, underscoring its need amid the growing misuse of social and mainstream media. While addressing the Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Conference, she accentuated the rampant trend of baseless allegations and the dire need for this legislation to safeguard individuals’ reputations.

According to CM Maryam Nawaz, the new defamation law is critical in countering the alarming rise in baseless accusations. She even questioned how anyone could oppose such an initiative when mob justice and media misuse jeopardize societal peace. Moreover, she referenced a recent mob lynching in Swat and other similar incidents, expressing serious concerns over the threats posed by these actions.

Maryam Nawaz cited the general trend of mob justice as a severe threat to public safety. She said that people quickly act without verifying facts and such practices endanger everyone’s lives. The misuse of mainstream and social media fuels the spread of false accusations. That’s why it is very important to stop it.

Moreover, she expressed bafflement at those opposing the Punjab Defamation Act. According to her, their opposition is a reluctance to stop defaming others. She underscored that politically motivated character assassination should not be tolerated. The new law will ensure allegations are confirmed with proof, and those making baseless claims face consequences. Maryam Nawaz defined this trend as a “disease” that has thrived due to a lack of accountability.

She also shared her personal experience. Maryam referenced the challenges faced by the Sharif family in 2018, underscoring how political opponents used defamation as a tool for settling scores. She indirectly pointed to the PTI’s involvement in such practices, emphasizing the harmful impact of unverified accusations.

Addressing Hate Speech and Extremism

The chief minister also discussed the perils of hate speech and extremism, explaining actions against social media accounts promoting sectarianism. She highlighted that indiscriminate issuance of fatwas is a crime that must be controlled. Maryam Nawaz shared several examples to exemplify the issue, including a case involving a child sexual assault at a madrassa and another where a person campaigned against sending girls to school, attributing it to societal filth.

