CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Announces Distribution Date Of Electric Bikes

In a significant move towards modernizing transportation and improving educational opportunities, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently announced the distribution date of electric bikes. The Punjab government will start distribution of e-bikes on July 10. This announcement was made during Maryam Nawaz’s address at the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, where she underscored the government’s accomplishments in the first 100 days.

The e-bike distribution is part of the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, launched on April 12. The government aims to provide 20,000 electric bikes to students. Moreover, this initiative offers affordable installment plans, with male students paying Rs 11,676 per month and female students paying Rs 7,325 per month. The distribution is designed to be equitable, with a 50/50 quota for male and female students in urban areas and a 70/30 quota in favor of male students in rural areas.

It is pertinent to mention that this initiative is not just about transportation. It highlights the government’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. By encouraging the use of e-bikes, the government will address environmental concerns and provide students with a reliable and cost-effective mode of transportation.

In addition to the e-bike scheme, CM Punjab also announced the revival of the laptop scheme with a budget of 10 billion rupees. The government will provide laptops to students to enhance their educational experience. Moreover, the government wants to ensure the availability of the necessary tools for all students to succeed in the digital age. Maryam Nawaz’s administration has also focused on education, with plans to register out-of-school children, ensuring every child has access to education.