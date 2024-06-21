CM Sindh Introduces State of the Art Smart Surveillance System

On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched two key projects. These include the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S-4) and the Police Health Insurance Scheme. The S-4 will assist in restoring the law and order situation in the province. Shah approved around Rs 1.567 billion in funds to purchase camera systems from the National Radio Telecommunication Center (NRTC). The modern cameras had been installed at 40 toll plazas around the province, including 18 in Karachi. A central control room and fusion system have been set up at the CPO Data Center for real-time monitoring.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shah confirmed that safety measures for the Safe City project would be executed in an efficient manner. He labeled S-4 as an excellent project that will effectively monitor all entry and exit points of the city through the utilization of modern technology.

Shah further noted that the S-4 project would assist in capturing more than 80,000 fugitives around the province. The cameras incorporate two technologies, including ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and FR (Facial Recognition). They have been equipped with advanced AI and analytical tools, ensuring uninterrupted and smooth connectivity at each toll plaza.

“We are often criticized for saying that this is our first step towards the Safe City Project,” Shah remarked. “We must also install cameras on routes frequently used by criminals.”

During a briefing on the S-4, CM Shah was informed that the installed 9-megapixel cameras come equipped with night vision capabilities. Each toll plaza will have a complete solar power installation with 8–10 hours of battery backup. Currently, there are 183 9-megapixel ANPR cameras and 209 8-megapixel cameras for driver identification.

