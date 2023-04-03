CMA Probe into Mobile Browser Dominance Overturned as Apple Wins Appeal

The Silicon Valley giant Apple has managed to beat the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom in its efforts to regulate and legally sabotage the company. The tech giant won an appeal against an inquiry begun by the antitrust agency last October. In November, the CMA initiated a thorough market investigation into Apple and Google. The regulator stated at the time that many UK firms felt constrained by the “iron grip” the two internet giants had over mobile browsing. The investigation also aimed to uncover if Apple’s App Store regulations restricted the cloud gaming sector.
According to a well-known source, Apple successfully claimed the regulator lacked the authority to probe its market share in the mobile browser industry. The business stated that the CMA should have initiated the investigation at the same time it issued its report on mobile ecosystems in June of last year. The court that supervises CMA cases, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), agreed with Apple that the agency issued a notice of its probe too late.
Apple stated that it was “pleased” with the CAT’s ruling and that it will “continue to provide assistance for developers and a safe and secure user experience.” Obviously, the CMA was disappointed with the outcome of the case. In response, the regulator said,
We are disappointed with today’s judgment. We made this market investigation reference to make sure that UK consumers get a better choice of mobile internet services and that UK developers can invest in innovative new apps. Our concerns, and the reasons why we launched our market investigation, were not challenged by Apple. Given the importance of today’s judgment, we will be considering our options including seeking permission to appeal.
