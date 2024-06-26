CMF by Nothing is preparing to launch three new products early next month: a smartwatch, an Android phone, and earbuds. Ahead of the launch, CMF by Nothing has shared teasers revealing some key details about the upcoming devices.

In a series of recent posts on X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing gave us our first official look at the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2, as well as another preview of the CMF Phone 1. The Buds Pro 2 teaser highlights a ‘customizable Smart Dial’ built into the case, designed to offer intuitive sound control. This dial looks similar to the rotary dial seen in a recent leak of the CMF Phone 1.

CMF by Nothing Teases Trio of Upcoming Devices

The Watch Pro 2 teaser reveals that the second-generation smartwatch will feature an aluminium alloy body with a circular dial and a functional crown on the right edge. This new design is a significant departure from the original Watch Pro’s rectangular dial and polished edges. It appears more premium compared to other budget smartwatches, which could help it stand out in the market.

Additionally, CMF by Nothing shared a clip of the CMF Phone 1, confirming that the exposed screw on its back panel won’t just be decorative. While the post doesn’t specify its function, rumours suggest it may allow users to swap out different back plates.

Unfortunately, the teasers do not provide detailed specifications for the devices, so we’ll have to wait until the launch event to learn more about the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2. However, there have been some leaks about the CMF Phone 1 in recent days.

According to leaks, the CMF Phone 1 will be an affordable mid-range device featuring 8GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Early reports suggested the phone would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 SoC, but noted leaker Yogesh Brar has since indicated it will come with the newer Dimensity 7300 chipset.

These upcoming launches from CMF by Nothing promise to bring some interesting new features and designs to their product lineup. Fans and potential users will have to stay tuned for the official launch to get the complete details and specifications of these highly anticipated devices.