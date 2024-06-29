CMF Phone 1 by Nothing To Boast MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Several rumors and leaks have been circulating regarding CMF Phone 1 for many weeks. Meanwhile, Nothing’s teaser campaign is also building anticipation. Yesterday’s CMF Phone display reveal has been followed by an exciting confirmation today that the upcoming phone by Nothing will boast the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. This high-performance chipset supports Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G, providing seamless connectivity and fast data speeds for users. With up to 8GB of RAM, although the base model may come with just 6GB, this phone promises smooth multitasking and an improved user experience.

Recently, the company released a video featuring Zack from the famous YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, showcasing the device’s mainboard, which is then assembled piece by piece. This step-by-step reveal strategy is anticipated to continue for seven more days. It will likely reveal most of the CMF Phone 1’s specs.

Anticipated CMF Phone 1 Specs

The CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.7-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an outstanding 2,000-nit peak brightness. This provides stunning visuals and smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. The phone will reportedly come with 128GB of expandable storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Photography enthusiasts will relish the 50 MP rear camera paired with a depth sensor, promising high-quality photos and depth-of-field effects. There will be a 16 MP front selfie snapper for sharp selfies and video calls. Furthermore, the handset will come with a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The massive battery will ensure that the phone is fully charged throughout the day.

Other than that, the Nothing Phone will run on Android 14, providing a modern and intuitive user experience. The CMF Phone 1 launch date is scheduled for July 8. Moreover, its expected price is INR 15,999 in India. As the anticipation builds, Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 is shaping up to be a highly competitive offering in the smartphone market, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features.