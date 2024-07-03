CMF Phone 1 Launch Date Is Set To Be July 8

Nothing’s subsidiary, CMF is all set to wrap off its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India on July 8. CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 will accompany the highly anticipated CMF phone at the launch event. This upcoming launch has generated significant buzz among tech enthusiasts, fueled by the gradual unveiling of the phone’s design elements and specs. Let’s dig into what this CMF Phone will offer.

The highly anticipated smartphone by CMF will debut in the Indian market on July 8. A lot of information has already been revealed about the first CMF phone. The Phone 1 will boast a dual rear camera system, housed in a vertical, pill-shaped module located at the top left corner of the back panel. Moreover, there will be two sensors set in separate circular units arranged vertically. The camera module will be slightly raised and different in color from the phone’s body. It will improve its aesthetic appeal.

Key features include a 50MP Sony main camera sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens, providing high-quality photography. Additionally, the device will support Ultra XDR, promising superior image quality. For selfies and video calls, the front camera will feature a 16MP sensor. Furthermore, the handset will sport a removable back plate, providing access to the battery and other internal components.

The upcoming smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a powerful 5,000mAh battery. The battery promises up to two days of usage or 22 hours of continuous YouTube streaming, making it perfect for users. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset will power the Phone 1. It will be coupled with 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually by another 8GB, providing smooth multitasking. The phone will boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Moreover, it will have HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone will also be an IP52-rated build, providing moderate protection against dust and water.

Anticipated Price!

CMF Phone 1 Price in India will be below Rs. 20,000. Moreover, it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. With its outstanding specs and competitive pricing, the Phone 1 is set to make a powerful entry into the Indian smartphone market. It will capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers looking for high-quality smartphones. Stay tuned for the official launch to discover more about this compelling new entrant in the smartphone market.