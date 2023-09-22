CMOs Seek Immediate Policy Reforms for Restoring Investor Confidence

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif is taking good steps to uplift the tech & telecom sector of Pakistan. Recently, he held a number of meetings with different stakeholders including the executives of telecom operators to discuss about reforms that are required for telecom sector along with the timeline for auction of 5G spectrum. On the other hand, the Pakistani cellular mobile operators (CMOs) operating have called for an immediate policy interventions by the caretaker government.

The new policy reforms suggested by the CMOs include delinking spectrum price from the dollar, suspension of industry contributions to Universal Service Fund (USF) and Ignite, extending license payments over twenty years, along with granting access to industrial electricity tariffs to restore investor confidence and make the way for future technologies including 5G spectrum auction.

As per the IT ministry, the sole purpose of meetings with the heads of the cellular companies was to inform the telcos regarding the preparations for the 5G auction and prepare the market accordingly.

According to the official statement, the government is intending to carry out a 5G spectrum auction in the upcoming months. The minister added that the government is taking measures to render better telecom services in the country. According to Minister, the consumers aren’t getting optimal service because of the limited bandwidth, adding that 5G technology will offer better and quality telecom services to customers.

The Jazz CEO In a post on X said that they had a productive meeting with Dr. Umar Saif. It’s essential to address the pressing issues faced by Pakistan’s telecom sector to restore investor confidence and pave the way for future technologies, he added.

