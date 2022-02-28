In recent times, the number of LTE users has been rapidly increasing in Pakistan. The fiber deployment was the most used solution for maintaining internet speed. However, the userbase is considerably increasing which demands more bandwidth. So, in order to tackle it, CMPak Pakistan and Huawei have completed the industry’s first field deployment of 10+ km long-range E-band in Rawalpindi, demonstrating that the technology is ready for widespread commercial use.

CMPak Completes its first field deployment long-range E-band in Rawalpindi

Operators in Pakistan have been struggling for years with the country’s limited fiber coverage, so they’re resorting to E-band as a solution for high-capacity aggregation links. Considering the high-band nature of E-band (80 GHz), transmission distance is a key factor to consider while scaling up deployment.

This collaborative test demonstrated that an E-band system is capable of handling long-distance situations. CMPak’s commercial standards for SDB links were used to build Huawei’s integrated high-gain E-band solution. It was able to carry data at a rate of 10 Gbps over a distance of 10.4 kilometers, which is 50% faster than the industry average. The link has been stable for two months as of today. It not only has the highest gain in the industry, but it can also deal with some of the most prevalent challenges, such as multi-path fading, harsh weather, and swaying poles. This result demonstrates that the long-range E-band is ready for widespread deployment.

This E-band project with a long reach can extend CMPak’s network deployment scope by 23%, making it a viable alternative to fiber. Long-reach E-band can bring E-band applications to locations where fiber deployment is crucial, such as rural and suburban areas. Furthermore, it can also help future 5G base stations with large capacity backhaul.

