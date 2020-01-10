CMPak Offers Enormous Services in Pakistan’s Telecom Sector

China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) is a 100% owned subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation. The pioneering overseas set up of CMPak came through acquisition of a license from Millicom to operate a GSM network in Pakistan.

Taken over in 2007 with a market share of only 2%, Zong has seen exponential growth in the last few years to increase it by 10 folds to about 22.2%. Currently, CMPak engages in the provision of cellular mobile voice and data services to the Pakistani market through 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

ZONG Offers Enormous Services in Pakistan’s Telecom Sector

At present, Zong is the leading operator in the industry with network leadership, service leadership and 4G market leadership. Their 4G brand has been widely recognized by the market and customers, as they have built the industry’s No.1 data network.

4G Leadership:

Today they stand proudly as 4G market leader with more than 14M 4G subscribers since 4G launch in 2014, with their key focus on empowering the consumers with affordable connectivity and innovation

4G Network Leadership:

CMPak is the first operator in Pakistan to deploy more than 12,500 4G sites with their 4G presence in more than 300 cities and 95% of our network consists of 4G sites with highest data traffic and growth in data traffic market share and 4G sites.

OneNet:

Zong has launched the very first IoT platform in Pakistan, OneNet. Currently, they also are in the process of evolving an innovative IoT ecosystem which will usher Pakistan into a new age of connectivity that will impact the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Zong has launched IoT platform locally known as ONEnet. CMPak will be providing it to the universities, incubation centers, startups and other IOT companies all around Pakistan thereby unlocking great value for the Pakistani business society and community at large.

LTE Roaming:

CMPak is offering the largest 4G roaming services with more than 100 partners in 72 countries. The 4G coverage will be further expanded to 150 partners in 2020.

Zong GCSS function offers various novel services such as Video Conferencing, Push to Talk, Bulk SMS, Managed Wi-Fi, Bulk Voice Messaging and Mobile Advertisements. CMPak is also the first to bring a complete and end-to-end IoT based solutions, which include GenSet Monitoring, Cold Chain, and Fleet Management to name a few.

Zong is ready for all future technology and has the right set of technological prowess and financial muscle to acquire and implement new digital technology solutions.

