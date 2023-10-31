CNIC Renewal Online: How To Renew Your Expired CNIC?

NADRA issues Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to all Pakistani citizens which serve as proof of Pakistani nationality. Nadra combines modern technology with clearly defined business rules to ensure its validity and authenticity. All Pakistani children under 18 years old are being issued the CRC/B-Form by Nadra and the others who are at least 18 get the CNIC. It is extremely important to carry a valid CNIC if you are living in Pakistan. If your CNIC is old or expired, don’t worry at all, Nadra has got you covered. Nadra has a very simple and easy way to renew expired CNIC online. In this article, I’ll jot down all the basic steps required for CNIC Renewal Online.

Nadra has introduced an online portal for the issuance and renewal of CNICs. The process to get these Nadra services is quite easy and hassle-free. As the process is online, it saves time for the Pakistani citizens. The process itself is quite convenient. So, let’s dig into it.

Basic Steps For CNIC Renewal Online

Required Documents:

Before heading toward the basic procedure, let’s discuss the documents required for renewing your expired CNIC. All you need is a scanned image of your old CNIC if you want to renew it online. The only thing that will be changed during the renewal process of your CNIC will be the photograph on your CNIC card.

CNIC Renewal Process:

Follow the steps mentioned below to renew your National Identity Card:

Go to the NADRA’s online portal

Click on “Apply For CNIC“

Select “Apply”

Register A New Account or Log into the Existing One

Select the option ” “My identification card is expired”

Opt for “Start New Application” from the drop-down menu

Fill out the renewal application form and submit it

Pay CNIC renewal fees using your credit/debit card

At the end, you need to take your fingerprints. Nadra has shared a complete Fingerprint capturing and uploading guideline. Click here to learn about it.

CNIC Renewal Fee 2023

Nadra charges for renewing your CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) varies according to the type of services you select. For instance: the normal CNIC fee is set to be Rs 750 and its delivery takes almost 31 days.

Normal PKR 750 31 days Urgent PKR 1,500 23 days Executive PKR 2,500 7 days

Nadra CNIC Online Tracking

To check the status of your CNIC, you will need a tracking number provided by Nadra. Nadra provides you with a tracking number when you apply for a CNIC card. It is a 12-digit code issued on your application form or receipt. The tracking number helps you find your CNIC application’s progress. Moreover, it also tells you about the expected date to receive your ID card.

The first few steps for tracking online are the same as mentioned above for the renewing process. Let’s have a look:

Go to the Pak Identity portal

Click on CNIC/NICOP

Tap “Apply Now”

Sign in to your existing account

click on the “Existing Applications” option

Opt for the “Tracking ID” to check the status of your CNIC

Nadra ID SMS Tracking

You can also check the status of your renewal application by texting the tracking ID to 8400. It will provide you with all the details regarding the status of your CNIC on the same or the next day. However, if both ways don’t work for some reason, you can call at NADRA helpline: +9251111786100.

PAK Identity Mobile App NADRA also launched the PAK Identity mobile app back in March to facilitate its citizens. People can apply for national identity cards using this app, especially overseas Pakistanis. The mobile app comes with a document identification system and biometric verification facility as well. It helps to upload required documents directly through the app. So, all citizens can apply for CNIC and FRCs without visiting NADRA offices. It is quite handy as you don’t have to stand in long queues. The latest version of the Nadra App offers a wide range of ID issuance services including: Uploading documents

Submitting documents

Taking photographs & fingerprints

Digital signatures using phones

Nadra ID Renewal Processing Time

The process of renewal almost takes 10 days or longer. It depends on the method you have selected for the application. NADRA usually offers three application categories for all types of its services including normal, urgent, and executive.

FAQs

Can I Apply For Nadra CNIC Online?

Yes, you can apply for it through Nadra’s Online portal as well as the PAK Identity App. Otherwise, you can go to the Nadra centers to apply for CNIC.

Is It Possible To Apply For NOCIP Using the Mobile App?

Yes, it is. The app is designed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

What Is the Difference Between CRC & CNIC?

Both are proof of Pakistani nationality. CRC is for minors under 18 years while CNIC is the national identity card for at least 18 years old.

Can we Renew CNIC instantly?

No, the executive option takes a minimum of 7 days for renewal. All other options take almost a month.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For A CNIC?

All Pakistani Citizens Who are 18 years old or above can apply for the National Identity Card.

