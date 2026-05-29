CNN has filed a lawsuit against AI search company Perplexity, accusing the firm of using its copyrighted content without permission. The case was filed in a federal court in New York and is the latest legal dispute involving artificial intelligence companies and news publishers.

According to CNN, Perplexity copied thousands of its news stories, videos, and images to improve and power its AI products. The news network claims that the company reproduced content that was “identical or substantially similar” to original CNN material. CNN believes this use of its content violates copyright laws and harms the value of its journalism.

The lawsuit asks the court to stop Perplexity from using CNN’s content in this way. CNN is also seeking financial compensation, although the exact amount has not been announced.

CNN Accuses Perplexity of Using Copyrighted News Content

Perplexity is an AI-powered search platform that answers user questions by collecting information from different websites. The company has become popular because it provides quick summaries and direct responses using artificial intelligence technology. However, media companies and publishers are becoming increasingly concerned about how AI tools gather and display online content.

In response to the lawsuit, Perplexity spokesperson Jesse Dwyer defended the company by saying, “You can’t copyright facts.” This statement reflects a common argument in AI and copyright debates. While facts themselves cannot be owned, publishers argue that the specific way information is written, presented, and reported is protected under copyright law.

CNN stated that companies like Perplexity should not benefit from journalism without properly compensating the organizations that produce the original reporting. The company said AI firms are using valuable news content to build profitable products without permission.

The lawsuit also highlights growing concerns within the media industry about the future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence. Since the launch of AI tools such as ChatGPT in 2022, publishers, authors, and creators have raised questions about ownership, copyright, and fair payment for content used to train AI systems.

CNN’s case is part of a larger wave of lawsuits against technology companies. Several news organizations, authors, and publishers have already taken legal action against AI firms for allegedly using copyrighted materials without approval. Perplexity itself is already facing lawsuits from major companies, including The New York Times, Reddit, and Dow Jones.

At the same time, some media companies are choosing to work directly with AI firms instead of fighting them in court. In recent months, several publishers have signed licensing agreements with technology companies. These deals allow AI systems to access verified news content legally while ensuring publishers receive compensation and proper credit.

Experts believe these legal battles could shape the future relationship between artificial intelligence companies and the media industry. Courts may eventually decide how AI systems can legally collect, train on, and share online information.

For now, the CNN lawsuit adds more pressure on AI companies to explain how they gather and use digital content. As artificial intelligence continues to grow rapidly, the debate over copyright, ownership, and fair use is expected to become even more important in the coming years.