Co-founder Of Ethereum, Vilatik Buterin Accepts Invitation To Visit Pakistan

Ethereum is the native cryptocurrency of the platform with smart contract functionality. With a market cap of 187.739B, it is one of the fastest growing and most popular blockchains after the Bitcoin Network. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vilatik Buterin has been recently invited to visit Pakistan. The good piece of the news is that he has accepted the invitation to come to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Ethereum Is The Second Most Popular Block Chains After Bitcoin Network

Ethereum is one of the fastest growing and most popular blockchains after the Bitcoin Network with a market cap of 187.739B. Ether increased in price from $0.311 since its launch in 2015, to around $4,800 at its highest in 2022. Furthermore, the investors have nearly quadrupled their investment every year since the summer of 2014 with an ROI of nearly 300%.

Bilal Bin Saqib is the only Pakistani speaker who attended the biggest NFT conferences this year. He attended the NFT NYC and ETH Barcelona. While on his trip, he invited Buterin to visit Pakistan for an Ethereum conference. Saqib was working on such a conference to be held in the future for many months. This all came to be true when Buterin accepted the invitation.

Saqib revealed that he attended the Ethereum Community Conference last week, where he met Buterin. He invited him to visit Pakistan. Vitalik not only graciously accepted his invitation but expressed interest in visiting Pakistan for the conference in the future. Saqib stated that: “I explained to Buterin about our plans to host a conference in Pakistan soon, and he accepted the invitation, showing keen interest in the Pakistani market. The Web3 domain in Pakistan is a new phenomenon, and it provides education and opportunities to the youth of Pakistan.” Bilal from Pakistan and Vitalic both have been mentioned on the Forbes 30 under 30 lists in 2020 and 2017, respectively. Bilal was appreciated for his efforts to ease water accessibility through his social enterprise. He was the first one to raise funds through NFTs for water-scarce areas of Pakistan. Their paths crossed at the Ethereum Community Conference, where both met and shared their interests in the conference going to be held in Pakistan. Also Read: Meta Announces to Shut down its Crypto Wallet ‘Novi’