In a significant move to safeguard freedom of expression and combat media restrictions, several prominent media organizations and major press clubs in Pakistan have united to form the Coalition for Free Media. Comprising key entities such as the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (Apnec), press clubs of provincial capitals and Islamabad, and the Association of Electronic Media Editors & News Directors (AEMEND), this coalition aims to jointly resist media curbs and trolling on social media.

Representatives from these organizations convened in Islamabad, where they unanimously established a steering committee within the coalition. The committee’s primary objective is to counter the “continuous degradation of the freedom of information in the country.” Recognizing the escalating threats faced by journalists, the coalition also intends to collaborate with human rights activists and legal experts to create a deterrent against attacks on media personnel and address the shrinking space for free speech.

Coalition for Free Media: A Stand Against Censorship and Attacks in Pakistan

AEMEND President Azhar Abbas, who moderated the meeting, emphasized that freedom of speech should not be misconstrued as a license for unregulated and unethical media practices. The coalition, as noted in a statement issued on the CPNE letterhead, is resolute in its commitment to jointly resist attacks on the media, whether from state or non-state actors. The participants highlighted the alarming trend of character assassination on social and mainstream media, making it a norm in recent years.

Afzal Butt, President of PFUJ (Barna), expressed concern over the blatant curbs on media freedom in Pakistan. He pointed out that regressive policies were not only emanating from the government but also from political parties, posing a direct threat to the independence of the media.

The coalition’s statement underscored the unfortunate adoption of a policy by successive governments, political parties, and certain state institutions to defame independent journalists through sustained campaigns. It lamented the collaboration of some media persons and journalists with powerful institutions in this detrimental practice. The statement emphasized the urgent need for collective condemnation and action to halt such practices and preserve the integrity of journalism in the country. The Coalition for Free Media stands as a united front against forces that seek to suppress freedom of expression and undermine the vital role of the media in a democratic society.

