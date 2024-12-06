In a significant gathering at the 84th Formation Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the top brass of the Pakistan Army expressed concerns about “malicious propaganda” being spread by “certain political elements” against the armed forces. The meeting, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, called for strict laws to curb the misuse of freedom of expression and bring those spreading misinformation to justice.

The conference, attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and formation commanders, highlighted the dangers posed by coordinated misinformation campaigns targeting the military. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), participants noted the pre-planned nature of this propaganda, especially following the lawful deployment of the army in Islamabad to secure key government installations and provide safety for visiting delegations.

COAS Urges Strict Laws Against Misinformation to Protect National Unity

The ISPR statement identified these campaigns as efforts to create divisions between the public and state institutions. The forum asserted that these attempts, allegedly abetted by external players, would not succeed. It urged the federal government to enact strict regulations to prevent the unethical use of free speech to spread lies and polarize society.

The forum offered prayers for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s security. It also paid tribute to law enforcement personnel who died during recent protests in Islamabad.

The participants conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing counterterrorism operations, reaffirming their resolve to neutralize terrorists, facilitators, and abettors. They gave special attention to countering threats from Balochistan, particularly groups like the BLA Majeed Brigade.

Additionally, the military expressed concern over the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups against Pakistan, urging the Afghan Interim Government to take visible measures to prevent such activities.

The forum reiterated the military’s commitment to supporting socioeconomic initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting efforts to foster economic growth and crack down on illegal activities linked to terrorism. The Army reaffirmed its role in assisting federal and provincial governments in improving the well-being of the people in these regions.

The participants condemned human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reaffirming Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people. Solidarity was also extended to the Palestinian people, with strong condemnation of atrocities in Gaza and a call for international legal measures to end military aggression.

The COAS concluded the conference by emphasizing the importance of professionalism and operational readiness. He reiterated the Army’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan against all internal and external threats, maintaining political neutrality, and ensuring stability. He warned that the army would not tolerate attempts to incite violence for vested interests.

Through this conference, the military leadership sent a clear message of its dedication to national security, socioeconomic progress, and regional stability while calling for a unified effort to counter misinformation and uphold Pakistan’s sovereignty.