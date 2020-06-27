Coca Cola Halts Ads on all Social Media Sites

The Coca-Cola Firm has been pausing all digital ads on social media sites worldwide for at least 30 days beginning on July 1, confirmed Friday evening by the beverage giant.

The step is part of a larger boycott made by Facebook and Instagram, coordinated by the Anti-Defamation League and other groups calling the movement “Avoid Hate For Profit.” Coca-Cola goes a step better than any of those businesses, restricting any advertising on social networking sites worldwide and not only Facebook and Instagram. That would suggest that the boycott is also hitting Twitter, YouTube and other platforms.

And another one – @Hersheys is joining the push to #StopHateForProfit. @Facebook can either implement a civil rights infrastructure or sacrifice their bottom line. https://t.co/KmUAKstnSl — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) June 26, 2020

Starting on 1 July, the Coca-Cola Corporation will halt paying adverts on all social media sites around the world for at least 30 days Earlier today, Unilever entered Verizon as the two largest companies participating in the boycott prior to the participation of Coca-Cola Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed a number of regulatory adjustments, although not explicitly in response to the boycott, it appears intended to attempt to resolve many of the company’s late criticisms of its lack of moderation of violent threats, offensive speech, and false information posted by President Donald Trump and other controversial accounts and pages.

This follows a strong pattern with big companies including Unilever and Verizon pledging at least the month with July to suspend Facebook advertising.