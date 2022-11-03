COD Modern Warfare 2 to Incorporate Ranked Modes in 2023

Great news for all COD fans! Treyarch Studios has stated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will include Ranked Modes at an unknown date in 2023. The developer revealed that Ranked Play would have numerous competitive modes, ranked skill categories, and the option to view one’s skill ranking. Modern Warfare II will also have a top-250 leaderboard and competitive awards, the details of which have yet to be disclosed. It is unknown which modes will be included in Ranked Play and when this highly-requested feature will be implemented in 2023, but the community seemed thrilled with the announcement.

Modern Warfare II gamers will receive access to the CDL (Call of Duty League) Moshpit on November 16, when Season 1 of the Call of Duty League begins. Activision will share further information closer to the release of CDL. Similar to professional leagues, this competitive playlist will likely feature limited goods and weaponry.

Activision will discontinue Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard in November, as announced. The business announced that players may still collect incentives for both games until November 22.

It is unknown how the addition of Ranked Play will vary from Modern Warfare II’s basic game modes in terms of matching. Currently, Modern Warfare II has a skill-based matching system in which players are intended to be placed with other users of comparable skill levels.

This feature has been the subject of heated debate for years, so perhaps this will be the game that loosens the matchmaking for ordinary modes while increasing the difficulty in the Ranked Playlist.

