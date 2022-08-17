COD Reveals Three Modern Warfare II Release Dates

Call of duty reveals three Modern Warfare II release dates.

This information has been confirmed: everyone who preorders a digital copy of Modern Warfare II will gain early Campaign access, as well as a slew of other previously mentioned prizes. This gives you up to a week to finish the fantastic multimission, single-player, globe-trotting operation before the full game’s October 28 release. You can pre-order the game here.

Although early access to COD’s campaign may not be a significant incentive for most gamers, we are more inclined to pre-order in order to gain early access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which will take place in September (the first few days of which is exclusive to PlayStation players). Activision is going above and beyond the concept of a Modern Warfare II release date” here. Modern Warfare 2 now has three release dates:

One for the story (October 20),

One for multiplayer (October 28),

One for the enigmatic Warzone sequel mode, which will be available shortly after the official release of MW2 (date unknown).

Staggered releases are a great strategy for maintaining excitement over a longer amount of time, but we believe people who leap into early access on October 20 will be disappointed. Launching Modern Warfare and discovering that two-thirds of the game is grayed out does not sound like an exciting start to the next year of CoD.

As Task Force 141 faces its greatest danger yet – a newly unified enemy with deep, yet unexplained connections — familiar heroes return and new allies emerge.

This Campaign, which includes missions across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, promises to be a remarkable experience on many levels: Offshore sieges with underwater fighting, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in plain sight and at night.