COD: Warzone to be Relaunched as COD: Warzone Caldera with Just One Big Map

Activision has recently announced that Call of Duty: Warzone would be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. The game will briefly go offline on November 16, 2022, and then return on November 28. When Warzone Caldera releases, it will only have one big map. While on the other hand, Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep maps will no longer be playable.

Warzone Caldera will be an independent experience from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Warzone Caldera will only include a regular battle royale playlist, and the free-to-play game will no longer offer an in-game store, as verified by Activision. Your Call of Duty (COD) points may be transferred from Warzone Caldera and Warzone 2.0. Despite this, nothing else from Caldera will be carried over to Warzone 2.0. This implies that all of your weapons camouflages, charms, and insignia will stay on Warzone Caldera. It is currently unknown whether these maps will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the future.

All of this appears to be done to entice users to transition to the new Warzone 2.0 experience, which will be released on November 16, 2022. This free-to-play battle royale was designed from the ground up with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and features brand-new weaponry, progression, and the Al Mazrah map. Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will integrate advancement mechanisms, allowing players to get access to weaponry unlocked in one game in the other.

Activision has announced that Warzone 1.0 players will receive “a few items” to use in Warzone 2.0, although it is unknown what these goods are or when they will be added to the game.

