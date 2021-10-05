ColorOS 12 and Android 12 rolls out for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Now that OnePlus is part of the Oppo family, the two firms are not just merging their R&D teams in early 2021, but also combining code for their two Android-based operating systems. While OxygenOS 12 will be utilised on all OnePlus devices worldwide, ColorOS 12 will only be available on Oppo and OnePlus devices in China.

This beta comes after the closed beta that ended in mid-September. The OnePlus 9 flagships will be joined by the Oppo Find X3 and Oppo Find X3 Pro, each of which will receive a distinct version of ColorOS 12.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will receive the A.11 software update, but the Find X3 Pro (as well as the customised Mars Exploration edition) will continue to use version A.27.

ColorOS 12 Specifications

The interface has been redesigned to be more in line with ColorOS 12, with a cleaner structure, more space, and reduced information density. According to OnePlus, the interface provides a “secure and cool space” for its customers, and the new design makes the UI easier to use and more readable.

The shift in brightness implies a greater distance visually, while hierarchy and intermittent linkages improve readability and ease of usage. Furthermore, the soft light and shadow reduce needless distractions in the UI, resulting in a more immersive and comfortable experience.

Canvas AOD 2.0: The software that allows you build a wireframe graphic on your lockscreen based on your background is back and better than before. It now has additional brushes and lines for you to utilise, as well as new images and effects to let you express your artistic ideas.

Private Safe: This feature separates sensitive items to a private portion of your phone, allowing you to safely store and protect certain photos, movies, audios, and documents.

Dark Mode: This allows you to select one of three levels of darkness.

The OxygenOS 12 public beta is now available for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, so if you want to check out all of the new features, visit to the forums and obtain the download links to install it on your OnePlus phone. The beta will be rolled out to older devices over the next several weeks and months, and the stable build should be ready by the end of 2021.