Commercial 5G Launch Targeted for Mid-2026 as PTA Unveils Spectrum Auction Plan

Pakistan is set to enter the 5G era by mid-2026, following the upcoming spectrum auction scheduled for March 10, 2026, according to a detailed media briefing by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Officials presented policy measures, pricing frameworks, rollout timelines, and spectrum allocations designed to accelerate next-generation connectivity across the country.

The auction will be conducted through an electronic bidding system, with telecom operators required to submit applications by February 27, 2026, along with a pre-bid deposit of $15 million.

Spectrum Bands & Capacity Expansion

Officials highlighted the introduction of additional spectrum to improve both coverage and capacity.

Key bands under discussion include:

Band Purpose Notes 700 MHz Wide coverage Ideal for rural & indoor penetration 850 / 900 MHz Coverage Strengthens existing networks 1800 MHz Capacity & coverage Enhances LTE & 5G performance 2100 MHz Capacity Supports data demand 2300 / 2600 MHz High capacity Urban high-traffic zones 3500 MHz Primary 5G band High-speed 5G deployment

Low-band spectrum improves geographic coverage, while mid-band and high-band frequencies provide high-capacity data performance needed for 5G services.

Spectrum Pricing & Quantity

The policy directive outlined pricing benchmarks and available spectrum quantities:

Band (MHz) Price per MHz (USD) Spectrum Qty 700 $6.5 million 2 × 15 1800 $14 million 2 × 3.6 2100 $14 million 2 × 20 2300 $1.0 million 50 2600 $1.25 million 190 3500 $0.65 million 280

Additional policy measures include:

PKR-USD conversion rate fixed on auction date

1-year moratorium on payments

50–100% upfront payment with installment options

KIBOR + 3% financing structure

Technology-neutral licensing

Telecom Sector Reforms & Adoption Measures

To accelerate adoption and affordability, the policy includes:

Reduction in taxation to support 5G smartphone upgrades

Promotion of local manufacturing

Duty-free import of 5G equipment

Joint task force to address power tariffs and energy reliability for telecom infrastructure

Network Rollout Timeline

The rollout will follow a phased expansion plan spanning nearly a decade.

Phase-wise Expansion Targets

Period Annual Sites Coverage Expansion FTTS Fiber Ratio 2026–27 1000 sites/year Federal & provincial capitals 20% 2028–29 1000 sites/year 10 additional cities 25% 2030–31 1000 sites/year Further 10 cities 30% 2032–35 1000 sites/year 15 additional cities 35%

Operators will also deploy fiberization (FTTS) and address rural coverage gaps to support consistent high-speed connectivity.

Auction Timeline & Process

Milestone Date Application deadline Feb 27, 2026 Pre-bid deposit $15 million Auction start March 10, 2026 Commercial 5G launch target Mid-2026

Economic & Digital Impact

Officials described the 5G rollout as a transformative step expected to:

improve broadband speeds and reliability

enable smart cities & IoT ecosystems

support fintech, telemedicine, and digital education

strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy

While infrastructure investment and device affordability remain challenges, the spectrum auction marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.

