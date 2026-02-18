Commercial 5G Launch Targeted for Mid-2026 as PTA Unveils Spectrum Auction Plan
Pakistan is set to enter the 5G era by mid-2026, following the upcoming spectrum auction scheduled for March 10, 2026, according to a detailed media briefing by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
Officials presented policy measures, pricing frameworks, rollout timelines, and spectrum allocations designed to accelerate next-generation connectivity across the country.
The auction will be conducted through an electronic bidding system, with telecom operators required to submit applications by February 27, 2026, along with a pre-bid deposit of $15 million.
Spectrum Bands & Capacity Expansion
Officials highlighted the introduction of additional spectrum to improve both coverage and capacity.
Key bands under discussion include:
|Band
|Purpose
|Notes
|700 MHz
|Wide coverage
|Ideal for rural & indoor penetration
|850 / 900 MHz
|Coverage
|Strengthens existing networks
|1800 MHz
|Capacity & coverage
|Enhances LTE & 5G performance
|2100 MHz
|Capacity
|Supports data demand
|2300 / 2600 MHz
|High capacity
|Urban high-traffic zones
|3500 MHz
|Primary 5G band
|High-speed 5G deployment
Low-band spectrum improves geographic coverage, while mid-band and high-band frequencies provide high-capacity data performance needed for 5G services.
Spectrum Pricing & Quantity
The policy directive outlined pricing benchmarks and available spectrum quantities:
|Band (MHz)
|Price per MHz (USD)
|Spectrum Qty
|700
|$6.5 million
|2 × 15
|1800
|$14 million
|2 × 3.6
|2100
|$14 million
|2 × 20
|2300
|$1.0 million
|50
|2600
|$1.25 million
|190
|3500
|$0.65 million
|280
Additional policy measures include:
-
PKR-USD conversion rate fixed on auction date
-
1-year moratorium on payments
-
50–100% upfront payment with installment options
-
KIBOR + 3% financing structure
-
Technology-neutral licensing
Telecom Sector Reforms & Adoption Measures
To accelerate adoption and affordability, the policy includes:
-
Reduction in taxation to support 5G smartphone upgrades
-
Promotion of local manufacturing
-
Duty-free import of 5G equipment
-
Joint task force to address power tariffs and energy reliability for telecom infrastructure
Network Rollout Timeline
The rollout will follow a phased expansion plan spanning nearly a decade.
Phase-wise Expansion Targets
|Period
|Annual Sites
|Coverage Expansion
|FTTS Fiber Ratio
|2026–27
|1000 sites/year
|Federal & provincial capitals
|20%
|2028–29
|1000 sites/year
|10 additional cities
|25%
|2030–31
|1000 sites/year
|Further 10 cities
|30%
|2032–35
|1000 sites/year
|15 additional cities
|35%
Operators will also deploy fiberization (FTTS) and address rural coverage gaps to support consistent high-speed connectivity.
Auction Timeline & Process
|Milestone
|Date
|Application deadline
|Feb 27, 2026
|Pre-bid deposit
|$15 million
|Auction start
|March 10, 2026
|Commercial 5G launch target
|Mid-2026
Economic & Digital Impact
Officials described the 5G rollout as a transformative step expected to:
-
improve broadband speeds and reliability
-
enable smart cities & IoT ecosystems
-
support fintech, telemedicine, and digital education
-
strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy
While infrastructure investment and device affordability remain challenges, the spectrum auction marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.
