Govt Constitutes A Committee to Address the Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators

Press Release Last Updated: Apr 7, 2020
The government has constituted a 14 member committee to address the issues of “cellular mobile operators” and formulate recommendations for onward submission to the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has notified a high-level committee following the directives of Prime Minister.

The committee is comprised on Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom as chairman and other members included, Additional Secretary IT, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or (representative not below member),  Executive Director  Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Director (Telecom/Wireless) committee secretary, Director (Legal), Chairman  Telecom Sub-Task Force (TSTF), Representative of Cabinet Division (not below the rank of BPS 20), Representative of Ministry of Finance (not below the rank of BPS 20), Representative of Ministry of Industries & Production (not below the rank of BPS 20), Representative of Federal Board of Revenue (not below the rank of BPS 20), Representative of NADRA (not below the rank o/BPS 20), Representative of Cellular Mobile Operators (Not below CxO/VP), Any other person that this Committee may wish to co-opt.

TERMS OF REFERENCE

  • To carry out consultations and evaluate the issues of Cellular Mobile Operators
  • To formulate recommendations for onward submission to the Prime Minister Office.

