Common FAQs About COVID-19 & Its Vaccination

I don’t think there is anyone out there who doesn’t know about COVID-19. The contagious disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 was identified in Wuhan, China, back in December 2019. After that, the disease quickly spread worldwide, resulting in the COVID-19 pandemic. In this blog, I’ll be sharing some FAQs regarding the disease and its vaccination. So, let’s get started!

Frequently Asked Questions About COVID-19

How does the coronavirus spread?

The virus can easily spread through droplets created during coughing or breathing in close contact with an infected person. Infection can also occur through indirect contact when these droplets fall on objects and surfaces around the infected person and the other one touches the same objects or surfaces. Rubbing your eyes, nose, or mouth after touching any contaminated surface spreads the virus very easily.

What Are The Common Symptoms Of COVID-19?

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are:

fever

cough

fatigue

loss of taste or smell

conjunctivitis

headache

muscle aches and pains

nasal congestion

runny nose

sore throat

diarrhea

nausea or vomiting

different types of skin rashes

How Can We Differentiate Between COVID-19 & Common Cold?

Laboratory testing is very important to determine the virus type. Otherwise, most of the symptoms of the common cold are the same as those of COVID-19.

How Can I Protect Myself From An Infected Person in My House? The infected person needs to be quarantined in a separate area. All other family members should not even enter that room. The utensils and all the other household items in use by that infected person should be sanitized properly.

I Have No Symptoms But Still Positive for COVID-19. Is It Possible?

Yes, it is. You can be asymptomatic.

Which Age Group Is At Higher Risk of Developing Illness?

People aged 60 and above and anyone with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart and lung problems, diabetes, obesity, and cancer are at higher risk of becoming very ill.

Is There Any Antibiotic to Treat COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a virus. Any antibiotic is not suggested for direct treatment. However, it may be needed in some cases, such as for treating secondary bacterial infections.

Are There Any Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus?

No, there has been no such therapy or medicine introduced yet.

Can A Person Contract COVID-19 Again After Recovering?

Yes, there are several cases of re-infection with COVID-19 in the literature.

Suggest Any Alternative of Hand Sanitizers?

Hand washing with soap and water is advised. Liquor is not effective against the virus. Any alcohol-based hand wash must have an alcohol content of 60%. Which COVID-19 Vaccines are used in Pakistan? Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Do COVID Vaccines Affect The Immune System? No, not at all. These vaccines do not affect the immune system. Moreover, they do not reduce the ability to make antibodies. Are These Vaccinations Safe for Patients with Diabetes & High blood pressure?

Vaccines are suggested for people with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. These people are at high risk. They must be vaccinated. Are COVID Vaccine Shots Safe for Pregnant or Lactating Women? All COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant and lactating mothers. How Long Does Corona Vaccine Protection Last?

Antibodies usually take three weeks to develop after the second dose of the vaccine. However, immunity can decline after 6-7 months. It is suggested that you take a booster shot at that time.

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine?

Send your CNIC number to 1166 or head to the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) website for registration.

What Are The Charges For Vaccination Shots?

CanSino, Sinopharm, SinoVac, and AstraZeneca vaccines are free of charge.

What Are The Charges for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate?

The charge for the vaccination certificate is Rs 100.

Where Can I Get the COVID Vaccination Certificate From?

You can get the certificate by visiting the NIMS website or the nearest NADRA center.

Is It Safe To Get A Booster Shot?

Yes, it is. All people with an age limit of 60 or above are advised to get booster shots as their immunity is not very strong.

Are Booster shots Free of Cost?

No, they are not free of charge. You need to deposit PKR1270 to the National Bank before getting a booster shot.

After How Much Time Should One Get Vaccinated After Recovering from Virus?

You should get vaccinated after a complete recovery from the infection.