Common FAQs About Polio Vaccination For Kids

Is Polio Virus Contagious?

Yes, it is highly contagious. The virus can easily spread through contact with the stool of an infected person or droplets from a sneeze/cough of an infected person. Even though, sharing utensils of an infected person can also spread the virus. It is pertinent to mention here that a polio-infected person can spread the virus to others before and up to 2 weeks after symptoms appear. People with no symptoms can still pass the virus to others and make them ill.

Can We Give Polio Drops To Children Every Time Polio Workers Come?

Yes, you can. There is no such issue in giving your child OPV drops several times.

For How Long The Polio Virus Can Survive In the Body?

The polio virus can live in an infected person’s intestines for many weeks. The infected person can easily contaminate food and water while touching it with unwashed hands.

What Are The Symptoms of Polio?

The people infected with poliovirus usually do not show any symptoms. Only 25 people out of 100 will have flu-like symptoms that last within 2 to 5 days. In rare cases, poliovirus infection can be very severe with weakness or lifetime paralysis in arms, legs, or both.

What Is The Role of the Government Of Pakistan In Polio Eradication?

Our Government and NGOs have been playing an important role in polio eradication. The government has launched several successful polio campaigns to combat this disease. Pakistan is all set to launch another ‘special anti-polio campaign’ drive after a sample of the crippling disease was found in sewage lines of 31 districts of the country.