Common Wi-Fi problems and how to fix them

When your home internet is slow, an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location could be to blame. And there may be simple solutions to your connection problems, such as switching to a mesh network or restarting your modem and router. However, you may be able to blame your slow Wi-Fi on something your internet service provider is doing on purpose: bandwidth throttling.

Advertisement

Dropped connections, bottlenecks, lagging content streaming and downloads, and slow speeds are all common issues with home internet services – and they may not be your provider’s fault.

Access your Bandwith

If you are constantly experiencing slow speeds, the first thing you should look into is your bandwidth.

Check that your package can handle today’s array of devices and their bandwidth demands.

Investigate your slow internet connection

So your Wi-Fi is slow, and you suspect your service provider is throttling it. Before you jump to those conclusions, go through the standard troubleshooting checklist: Check that your router is in the centre of your home, reposition its antennas, and double-check your network security, among other things. Check out our suggestions for additional ways to optimise your Wi-Fi.

Check your router’s location

A traditional router or a mesh network (unless you rely on a mobile device and cellular 3G/4G/5G setup) are the two types of hardware used to connect your home.

Traditional routers serve as a central hub for connecting you to your ISP’s service.

Find a reliable VPN

If you’ve done a basic first test on your internet health and still suspect something is wrong with your ISP, start looking into VPNs. There are numerous reasons to get a VPN, as well as numerous factors to consider when looking for the best virtual private network, such as security, price, and server location.