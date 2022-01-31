Three Cable Companies Design a Digital Power Cable with a Power Meter

Recently, a group of companies designed state-of-the-art digital cables that can lead to optimum charging capabilities. These companies include Votobius, URVNS, and Chapofi. Though it is slightly expensive, the small display attached to this USB cable provides information regarding the speed and quality of charging.

For a long time, there was no significant change seen in the USB cable but now many companies have started to install a small beautiful display which is a kind of power meter and shows the charging rate. It is a good step as in many places, there are power issues that can lead to a malfunction in the smartphone.

Companies Design a Digital Power Cable with a Power Meter

Most conventional USB cables can carry overcharges, which can quickly charge phones, laptops, tablets, small devices, drones, and other items, but they can also affect your device. However, these new cables are protected from twisting and do not have a short circuit inside them. That means you can use it over and over again without having to worry.

Some companies are currently developing USB cables with the best display and they cost up to $20. Due to their structure, they can be attached to every charging device. Although the displays of phones and tablets, etc., indicate the state of their charging, there are other devices like drones, etc, that only change the color of the LED to indicate that it is fully charged.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that this is not a data cable, rather it is designed for fast charging. The cable currently under development can transfer 480 megabytes per second while a good cable can transfer data up to 5 to 10 gigabytes per second, so the research is underway regarding how to increase it.

