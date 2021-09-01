When you think about personal computer manufacturers, you might be like to consider Lenovo, HP, or Dell, but did you ever hear about Compaq? Well, perhaps not if you were born after 2000.

At the beginning of the 2000s, a computer brand named “Compaq” was one of the world’s top computer brands at the time, rivaling IBM even. However, with the passage of time, Compaq was unable to compete firms such as Dell, Lenovo, and Apple and was stopped from functioning by HP hence never to exist again, until now.

Also Read: Standing Committee Instructs to PTA & NADRA to Take Strict Action against Illegal Sims Activation

Compaq, a Computer Manufacture Indicates its Return to the Market

It was stated on a recent Twitter account, CompaqReboot that Compaq will make a comeback in Q1, 2022 in the market.

Whether HP reacquires the computer brand or it will be an independent company this time, it is unclear. However, Compaq was famous for developing budgetary laptops back during the golden days of modern computing. Now, Compaq’s competition would be tough with companies like Realme, Xiaomi, and Huawei that are entering the laptop industry. But we have to wait for the Company official statement regarding its return.

You may be also interested in: Daraz delists 5,000+ sellers to enhance customer experience