Android users are getting the compass back on the Google Maps that was removed in 2019 due to reliability issues. However, the constant feedback from users compelled the company to relaunch the feature. Initially, iOS users will not be able to use the feature on Google Maps as the company is planning to bring the feature to iOS in the near future.

Compass is Back on Google Maps

Google announced in its blog post that “You wanted it and we heard you! We’re excited to announce the return of the compass on Maps for Android. The compass was removed from Maps for Android in early 2019 in an effort to clean up the Navigation screen but due to overwhelming support it’s back!.”

Android users are able to use the Compass in two formats – as a regular compass or it can point to North all the time. Other than that, Google also announced a host of new features for Maps.

Users will get to see the Compass on the right side of the screen while they are navigating to a destination. The red arrow will always point north while the phone is rotated in any direction. The post also specified that for users to experience Compass, they would require Google Maps version 10.62 or higher.

