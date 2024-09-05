Concerns Rise Over Google, Meta, and Others Allegedly Listening to Users

A report from 404 Media has revealed Cox Media Group’s (CMG) new service called “Active Listening.” The service utilizes smart devices to listen to the conversations of users and target them with ads. The pitch deck of CMG from November 2023 explains how the company uses microphones in smartphones, smart speakers, and smart TVs for this purpose.

CMG promotes the idea as a breakthrough in advertising. It claims, “What if your business could target clients discussing their needs?” The pitch admits the approach is invasive but highlights its effectiveness, saying, “Creepy? Sure. Great for marketing? Definitely.” The pitch deck also mentions how it’s legal for companies to listen to users and collect that data.

For a long time, internet users have been assuming that Big Tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta were listening to them through the microphones of their phones. CMG’s revelation now offers substantial evidence for it. The 404 media also claims that CMG has maintained current or former partnerships with all four of those Big Tech companies.

In this regard, a news source contacted Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, and all of them denied working with CMG on targeted advertising through Active Listening.

“Meta does not use your phone’s microphone for ads and we’ve been public about this for years,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We are reaching out to CMG to get them to clarify that their program is not based on Meta data.”

On the other hand, an Amazon spokesperson said, “Amazon Ads has never worked with CMG on this program and has no plans to do so.”

