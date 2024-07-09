Confirmed! Mobile Phones Prices Unexpectedly Increased by up to 12%

The implications of tax hikes on mobile phones announced in the budget are evident after different smartphone companies announced increases in the prices of mobile phones. However, the problem is that the price increases are much higher than we anticipated. Mainly, it can be attributed to the increase in taxes but there may be some hidden levies that haven’t been disclosed.

The government announced a 1% increase in sales tax (ad valorem) on smartphones below $500, and the taxes on smartphones above $500 remained the same at 25%. However, the price increases are much higher than the announced taxes.

To give you a more clear picture, let’s take a look at the price increases announced by smartphone companies in Pakistan.

Model Old RRP (PKR) New RRP (PKR) Infinix Smart 8 Plus 23,999 26,999 Infinix Hot 40i 31,999 36,999 Tecno Pova Pro 5G 40,999 46,999 Samsung Galaxy A25 90,500 98,500 Samsung Galaxy A35 104,999 119,999 Samsung Galaxy A55 120,999 139,999 Samsung Galaxy A34 114,999 116,999 Samsung Galaxy A54 140,999 140,999 Samsung Galaxy S23 ULTRA 339,999 382,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 269,999 289,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 ULTRA 399,999 434,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 334,999 368,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 559,999 626,999

As evident, the price increases are huge. On the lower-end smartphones, the percentage increase is around 6% while on flagship phones, it’s around 12%. We are not sure on what grounds these prices have been changed. The taxes can be attributed as one of the reasons, but surely there are some others as well that haven’t been disclosed by the authorities.

