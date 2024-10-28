Connect Up to 4 Devices With WhatsApp Multi-Device Support: Here’s How To Do?

WhatsApp introduced a highly-anticipated feature this year that allows users to link a single WhatsApp account across multiple devices. It is known as “ WhatsApp multi-device support” or “companion mode.” This update brings flexibility for users who want to access WhatsApp across different devices, including phones and computers.

Previously, we required separate numbers to access WhatsApp on multiple phones. The new update will allow you to use one WhatsApp account on up to four devices without needing multiple numbers. Isn’t it amazing? This feature includes cross-platform functionality, allowing usage on computers and additional phones as companion devices. However, the primary phone needs to remain connected. Let’s dig into how to use WhatsApp Multi-Device Support on up to four phones.

How To Set Up WhatsApp Multi-Device Support?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to setting up multi-device support for seamless communication:

1. Linking a Computer (Web or Desktop)

Step 1 : Open WhatsApp on your primary phone and head to the linked devices section.

: Open WhatsApp on your primary phone and head to the linked devices section. Step 2 : For web access, open WhatsApp Web or install the WhatsApp desktop application for Windows or Mac.

: For web access, open WhatsApp Web or install the WhatsApp desktop application for Windows or Mac. Step 3 : Scan the QR code displayed on the screen with your phone’s camera.

: Scan the QR code displayed on the screen with your phone’s camera. Step 4: Your chats will sync, and you’re ready to use WhatsApp on your computer.

2. Linking Another Phone

Step 1 : Install WhatsApp on the secondary phone.

: Install WhatsApp on the secondary phone. Step 2 : Open the app, accept the privacy policies, and tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner to open the menu.

: Open the app, accept the privacy policies, and tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner to open the menu. Step 3 : Select the option to link this phone as a companion device.

: Select the option to link this phone as a companion device. Step 4: The app will show a QR code; scan this code using the primary phone.

After linking, all chats will sync automatically. In this way, you can access the same chats across your linked devices without switching accounts.

Limitations of Companion Mode

The multi-device support brings a new level of comfort, however, there are a few limitations:

Live Location : Live location tracking is currently unavailable on linked devices.

: Live location tracking is currently unavailable on linked devices. Status Updates : Posting or viewing status updates isn’t supported on companion devices.

: Posting or viewing status updates isn’t supported on companion devices. Primary Device Dependency: If the primary phone remains disconnected from the internet for over 14 days, linked devices will be logged out.

Despite these limitations, the update provides noteworthy flexibility for users needing seamless WhatsApp access across multiple devices.

Security Measures!

Security should be a priority for any feature allowing account access on multiple devices: Here are some tips:

Keep Your Primary Phone Secure

Monitor Linked Devices

Regular App Updates

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature is a game-changer for users. It will make it easier to stay connected across multiple devices without switching accounts or phone numbers. Users will get the flexibility to link up to four devices at the same time. This feature brings a significant boost in accessibility and ease of use for people who rely heavily on WhatsApp for work or personal communication.

