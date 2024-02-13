Connect Upto 4 PTCL Smart TVs For Just Rs 200 Extra

Pakistan’s pioneer IPTV service, PTCL Smart TV offers viewers high-quality television with a range of exciting features and thousands of entertaining movies. There are several channels that you can watch with your family. Recently, PTCL announced a new exciting offer. Now you can add up to 4 smart TVs with just an additional amount of Rs 200. More Smart TVs means non-stop fun and endless entertainment. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab this offer!

Boost Your TV Experience with PTCL Smart TV

If you want to avail this offer, dial 1218 and enjoy. You can also visit the PTCL flash fiber website for further details. It is pertinent to mention that set-top box charges are not included in this offer. Customers can get Set Top Box (STB) via an upfront payment of Rs.6,000 or an installment of Rs 300 for 30 months. STB remains PTCL property for 3 years. However, it will be returnable in case the customer closes the connection before the completion of 3 years.

PTCL Smart TV Features

200 Live TV Channels

HD-like Quality

Play, Pause, Rewind Feature, Copper Customer

Free for 10 Mbps above packages

Rs. 300 for below 10 Mbps Packages

There is another PTCL standalone SMART TV package that provides Smart TV + Telephone Freedom Packages on top of Rs 699. On the other hand, PTCL has been gradually expanding its fiber network to facilitate all the citizens of the country. We have been getting information about its expansion to different localities regularly. You can check the availability of the fiber network in your area by heading to this link.