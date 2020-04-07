Jazz has made it easy for its users to connect with Foreign Friends with Jazz Scoop Bundle. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, almost all countries are facing lockdown. To stay connected with your loved ones living abroad, the company has introduced the Scoop Bundle.

Connect with Foreign Friends with Jazz Scoop Bundle

After subscribing to this offer, users will get 300 MB data to stay online. Moreover, users need Rs. 600 to avail this offer. Also, it is a monthly offer. Users can use this offer for a month.

Offered Incentives:

With this offer, users will get 300 MB data

How to Avail the Offer?

To avail this offer you need to dial *7626#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 600

Validity:

The offer is valid for 30 days.

After subscribing to this offer, you will be able to make calls to 24 countries. These countries are

Afghanistan

Australia

USA

Algeria

Bangladesh

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Egypt

France

Indonesia

Itlay

Hong Kong

Ireland

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Nigeria

Philippines

Qatar

Singapore

Srilanka

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

United Kingdom

