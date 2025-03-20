ConnectHear Launches AI-Powered Disaster Preparedness Initiative for Pakistan’s Deaf Community at Access.Ability.Tech. Event

ConnectHear, South Asia’s leading assistive technology startup, renowned for its innovative use of AI and optimization in accessibility solutions, officially launched its groundbreaking ‘AI for Inclusive Disaster Response’ project today at its Access.Ability.Tech. event, held in Karachi. The initiative, supported by the GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges and in partnership with HANDS and Ufone 4G, leverages ConnectHear’s cutting-edge AI technology and virtual interpretation platform to ensure Pakistan’s Deaf community has access to life-saving information and communication during emergencies.

Pakistan, amongst the ten countries most affected by climate-related disasters, faces significant challenges in ensuring timely communication during emergencies, particularly for its over 10 million citizens with hearing impairment. The event featured keynote speeches emphasizing the collective responsibility of the public and private sectors in creating an accessible disaster response framework.

Mr. Kamran Akbar, Senior Social Development Specialist at the World Bank, was the Chief Guest at the event. Emphasizing the importance of accessibility in crisis management, Mr. Akbar stated, “Inclusive disaster response is not just a necessity but a responsibility. Leveraging AI to bridge communication gaps for Persons with Disabilities is a transformative step toward equitable crisis management. ConnectHear’s initiative sets a new standard for accessible emergency preparedness in Pakistan.”

Brigadier Tarique Quadir Lakhair, CEO, SIEHS-1122, joined as the Guest of Honour, highlighting the critical role of emergency response services. Brigadier Tarique said,

“AI-driven innovation is transforming emergency response, making it more inclusive for Persons with Disabilities. The ‘Access.Ability.Tech’ initiative is a significant step toward ensuring that Deaf individuals receive timely and critical support during emergencies. As a data-driven organization, SIEHS is committed to leveraging AI and digital solutions to enhance the efficiency and inclusiveness of our humanitarian efforts. This project reflects our broader mission to create a more responsive and comprehensive pre-hospital care ecosystem.”

The event also included a panel discussion titled “Collaboration for Inclusion – Technology & Public-Private Partnerships in Disaster Management,” moderated by Ms. Azima Dhanjee, CEO of ConnectHear. Panelists included Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Health Specialist at UNICEF; Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, CEO of HANDS; Mr. Mubashir Fida, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Social Impact at Ufone 4G; and a PWD representative.

Arhum Ishtiaq, Co-Founder and CTO of ConnectHear, added his perspective on the technology driving the project: “At ConnectHear, we’ve always believed in the power of AI to break down communication barriers. We’re not just translating; we’re creating a system that can proactively deliver life-saving information in a format that is immediately understandable to the Deaf community. This project is a perfect example of how focused technological development, combined with strong partnerships, can create meaningful social impact.”

ConnectHear is introducing two key technologies to support the Deaf community during disasters. First, the Early Warning AI (EWAI) will build on ConnectHear’s sign language recognition system to automatically create life-saving video alerts. Second, ConnectHear’s virtual sign language interpretation platform will be improved to work reliably even in areas with poor connectivity. To expand its impact, Ufone 4G will share EWAI alerts through its network and remove data costs for the ConnectHear app. Meanwhile, HANDS will lead community outreach and training to ensure Deaf individuals and their families can fully use these tools. Starting with 1,000 beneficiaries, ConnectHear aims to scale this project further by partnering with more organizations. By combining AI innovation with a reliable platform, this initiative strengthens disaster preparedness for Pakistan’s Deaf community.

