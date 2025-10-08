ConnectHear & Ufone 4G Launch World’s First AI-Based Early Warning System for the Deaf Community

ConnectHear, Pakistan’s leading social enterprise working for disability inclusion in the country using technology, in collaboration with Ufone 4G (part of the PTCL Group) today unveiled first of its kind AI-powered Early Warning System ‘SUNO’ designed to deliver life-saving alerts in sign language for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

SUNO, supported and funded by GSMA Mobile for Humanitarian Innovation Fund, addresses a critical gap in emergency communication, ensuring that Deaf individuals receive timely alerts during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. Through the system, sign language video alerts are instantly broadcast via Ufone’s WhatsApp bot, reaching at-risk individuals across Pakistan free of cost. ConnectHear creates the sign language content using state-of-the-art AI-powered technology, while Ufone provides the robust nationwide distribution infrastructure.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, reaffirmed his commitment under the ‘Dil Se’ platform to harnessing technology for social good, saying, “Our collaboration with ConnectHear reflects our belief that true digital inclusion leaves no one behind. Through our partner ConnectHear, we are using technology with purpose to create impact that truly matters.”

Speaking at the launch, Azima Dhanjee, Co-founder of ConnectHear, said:

“In an emergency, communication isn’t just important, it’s a matter of life and death. For far too long, Deaf individuals which also includes my parents have been cut off from urgent alerts, and they must rely on others during a disaster. With this project, we’re finally changing that. Today’s demonstration proves that accessibility is not a privilege, but it’s a fundamental human necessity to survive during any emergency. We are deeply grateful to Ufone 4G for its partnership and commitment to making this vision a reality for the Deaf community.”

Kimberly Brown, Head of Mobile for Humanitarian Innovation, GSMA, said: “Inclusive innovation is key to ensuring that mobile technology delivers meaningful impact where it’s needed most. Through the GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges, supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, we are proud to back ConnectHear’s AI-powered platform, which brings life-saving information to Deaf communities in Pakistan. We are pleased to see the partnership between ConnectHear and GSMA mobile network operator member Ufone 4G, who are enabling the accessibility of this solution with their support and network. By harnessing mobile voice services and low-bandwidth tools, this initiative shows how mobile can break barriers in disaster preparedness – ensuring that even those historically excluded from emergency communication are informed, empowered, and protected.”

The launch event, held in Islamabad, demonstrated how technology and social innovation can come together to ensure that no one is left behind during times of crisis. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for inclusive technology in Pakistan, with the AI Early Warning System setting a new benchmark for how critical services can be designed to protect every citizen equally.

Also Read: PTCL Group Continues to Achieve Double Digit Growth