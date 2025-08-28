Connectivity Lifeline: Jazz Enables Free Calls To All Networks & PTCL in Punjab’s Flood-Affected Areas

Jazz, has announced free calls to all networks and PTCL for customers in flood-affected areas of Punjab. The initiative is designed to help residents stay connected with their families, emergency services, and relief organizations as the province grapples with severe flooding and displacement.

Heavy rains and river flooding have severely impacted several cities in Punjab including Narowal, Kartarpur, Sialkot, Wazirabad, and Gujrat, damaging infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods. By removing call charges, Jazz is enabling affected communities to focus on safety and recovery rather than communication costs.

Earlier this month, Jazz, as a responsible corporate entity, also announced free calls to all networks in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“The floods have caused unprecedented disruption in Punjab, and our thoughts are with every family enduring this crisis. Connectivity is a lifeline in such times, and by enabling free calls, Jazz is ensuring people can access help, coordinate with rescue teams, and stay connected when it matters most,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz.

This year, Jazz partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to launch a mobile-enabled Early Warning System (EWS). To date, more than 200 million advisories have been delivered across the country, including evacuation alerts for Chenab River communities. The current floods highlight the urgency of such technology-driven preparedness measures, which, combined with emergency connectivity support, are critical to protecting lives and livelihoods.

Jazz remains committed to leveraging its nationwide infrastructure and partnerships to stand with Pakistan during natural disasters, providing both immediate relief and long-term resilience.

Also Read: TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan