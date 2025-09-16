Consent Fatigue: Why Cookie Pop-Ups Don’t Mean Real Choice

Every time you open a website, you’re greeted by a cookie banner. You’ve probably clicked “accept all” just to get it out of the way. These pop-ups were designed to give you control over your personal data. Instead, they’re making people numb to privacy choices, a problem experts now call ‘consent fatigue’. It means the erosion of meaningful choice when people are bombarded with too many requests.

Cookies: Convenience disguised as Surveillance

Cookies still serve practical purposes. They remember your login, keep your shopping cart intact, or save your language preference. Without them, modern web browsing would feel clunky. The problem arises with third-party cookies, the tiny trackers that follow you across websites and devices. They power the targeted ads industry, which is worth $650 billion globally, but also raise profound questions about surveillance capitalism. And as AI-driven ad networks get smarter, the data collected isn’t just about clicks or searches. It’s about behaviour, patterns, and even inferences about health, finances, or political leanings.

Global Privacy Control

A little-known effort could change the equation: Global Privacy Control (GPC). It’s a tool to end cookie fatigue, but most websites ignore it because it undermines their ad revenue. Instead of users clicking through banners on every site, browsers can send a universal signal about privacy preferences. Major players like Mozilla Firefox and DuckDuckGo already support GPC, while U.S. states such as California have begun recognizing it legally. Yet adoption remains slow.

The Next Phase of the Cookie War

Experts argue the real battle ahead isn’t about clicking “accept all” or “reject all”, but about who sets the defaults. If browsers or regulators enforce privacy-first defaults via tools like GPC or stronger national laws, users may no longer need to micromanage every pop-up. Conversely, if the current system persists, consent fatigue could normalize a world where people routinely hand over sensitive data without realizing the cost. This is a test of digital democracy. Are users truly in control of their data, or are they just tired enough to give it away?

What This Means for Users

For now, individuals can take steps to fight back against the corporate control over their privacy.

In order to do so, they should regularly delete cookies in browser settings and use privacy-focused browsers or extensions that block third-party trackers. Explore whether the browser supports Global Privacy Control to enable it, and stay informed about local and global privacy regulations.

But until systemic fixes arrive, cookie banners will remain, not just as a symbol of online privacy but also as a reminder of how much control we’ve already ceded.