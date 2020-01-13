The Ministry of Finance and Revenue has stated that consumers of cellular phone companies are charged only once i.e. at the time of payment of the card. The Ministry submitted in the National Assembly that consumers of cellular phone companies are charged only once i.e. at the time of payment of the card.

Shazia Marri MNA from PPP raised a question in the Parliament — Will the Minister for Finance and Revenue be pleased to state: whether it is a fact that consumers of cellular phone companies are charged different taxes/duties/levies/fees etc. twice, one at the time of recharge of any amount and second at the time of making calls or subscribing different packages by using the same credit.

Consumers of Cellular Phone Companies are Charged Only Once: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry stated that consumers/user of mobile phones do not pay tax twice i.e. at the time of recharge of balance and on making call/activation of the package.

The tax is charged only once on the basis of the amount of card. The message user receives at the end of a call is inf act a breakup of already paid taxes in accordance with minutes of the call which is an effort by phone companies to become more transparent.

Such messages don’t mean that the overall payment of taxes can exceed the taxes levied which remain fixed in relation to the amount of card/bill.

There are no two charges as explained above. However, for the sake of clarification the breakup of taxes on mobile phones is given below:

(i) Phone bill

(ii) Taxes

(a) Provincial Sales Tax

(b) Income Tax @ 12.5% of bill Since the provincial Sales Tax is not applicable in ICT, therefore to ensure price equalization Federal Excise Duty (FED) is charged on the said amount.

The Income Tax so charged is adjustable against the annual tax liability of a person. Such advance Income Tax has also been upheld by the Supreme Court in its recent judgment.

Also Read: Mobile Registration Facility Available at Mobile Companies’ Franchises/Customer Service Centers Nationwide