The government of South Korea wants people to use contactless services in order to fight against the COVID-19. That’s why robot baristas, remote medicines, and self-driving cars are becoming more and more normal in South Korea.

No doubt, it is one example of an innovative solution to the difficulties of social distancing. However, in South Korea, before COVID-19, many kinds of contactless customer experiences were becoming a feature of life. The President Moon Jae-in made an “untact” the opposite of contact.

Contact Free Society is Becoming Normal in South Korea

The term was initially used by marketers, untact services are now being deployed in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. It also aims to grow the country’s economy. The idea of ‘untact’ first appeared in 2017.

The ‘Untact’ services aim to provide electronic tablets for 240,000 students, link up 1,300 farming and fishing villages with high-speed internet. It will also boost the production of robots and drones. As well as, travel, coffee, and daily life are going digital.